Man wanted for double murder in Columbia arrested after months on the run, sheriff says

A 20-year-old wanted on two murder charges was arrested after five months on the run, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Trev’von Pinckney, who the sheriff’s department said shot and killed two men at a Columbia apartment complex in April, was recently arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Valdosta, Georgia, according to a news release.

Pinckney, who the sheriff’s department previously called “armed and extremely dangerous,” was taken into custody without incident and was extradited to Richland County, where he is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

Pinckney was wanted for shooting Richard Boineau and Lance Scott, who died at the scene of a Columbia apartment complex, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The Columbia residents were 50 and 42 years old, respectively, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

A third person was shot multiple times but survived the incident, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

The shooting happened April 12 at Creekside at Huntington Apartments, in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road, according to the release. That’s in the area near Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road, about a mile and a half from Richland Northeast High School.

The shootings stemmed from an argument about Pinckney using a car belonging to one of the victims, the sheriff’s department said.

Pinckney was identified shortly after the fatal shooting but left the area and was able to evade capture until last week, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department previously said Pinckney had a network of friends and family who helped him avoid being taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

Information about how Pinckney was located was not available.

In addition to two counts of murder, Pinckney was also charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a parole violation, jail records show. No bond has been set and he remains behind bars, according to jail records.

