Man wanted for double murder of Simpsonville couple found dead during arrest attempt

A man wanted in the double homicide of a Simpsonville couple was found dead Monday when Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to take him into custody.

The 57-year-old suspect was found with a gunshot wound shortly after deputies arrived at the WoodSpring Suites on Orchard Park Drive and identified themselves at the suspect's hotel room door, according to a news release.

Ansel and Alice Bouchillon were found dead in their home on June 16 and investigators identified the suspect as a man who had been doing contract work for the couple and a dispute occurred over the work provided, according to GCSO Lt. Ryan Flood.

Previous reporting: Couple shot to death in Simpsonville home remembered as generous, cheerful neighbors

The sheriff's office had charged the suspect with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

