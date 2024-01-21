Man wanted after dragging Iredell County deputy with car: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is wanted by law enforcement after fleeing a traffic stop and dragging a deputy with a vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a deputy stopped a car at a gas station at 896 Oakridge Farm Highway on the outskirts of Mooresville. The driver of the stopped car, Cory Allen Leazer, tried to get away from the deputy and Leazer got back into his car.

According to officials, the deputy tried to pull Leazer out of the vehicle, but Leazer drove off dragging the deputy about 15-20 feet. The deputy shot his gun, but it does not look like Leazer was hit.

The deputy got back to his vehicle and tried to stop Leazer again, but a chase ensued. The pursuit stopped when they got to Rowan County due to how fast Leazer was driving, the amount of traffic and concern for public safety, authorities say.

Officials say Leazer’s vehicle was found soon after in Mecklenburg County. Law enforcement from both Iredell and Mecklenburg Counties are searching for Leazer.

He has been designated a wanted person by the sheriff’s office and is currently out on probation for Felony Larceny, authorities say.

Anyone with information about Leazer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

