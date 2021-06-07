Man wanted in drive-by shooting

Jun. 7—MANKATO — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a Mankato house last month.

Dominic Xavier Simmons, 35, who doesn't have a permanent address, shot at a house multiple times May 5 after an argument with one of the residents, according to charges filed Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Simmons is charged with felony counts of drive-by shooting toward an occupied building, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun after a felony conviction.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday but his current whereabouts were unknown.

According to the court complaint and police report:

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Erlandson Park around 11 p.m. May 5. Officers checked the area and did not find anything.

The next morning a resident in the 100 block of Pfau Street reported finding damage to the exterior of her house. There were four bullet holes and officers also found three spent 9 mm bullet casings. The resident said she was home alone and heard gunshots or fireworks the night before but did not realize her house was hit.

Another resident then told police he had argued with Simmons that night and Simmons told him he was going to send someone to fire shots.

Last week a woman came forward and told a detective Simmons recently told her he had used her gun to shoot at the house.

The woman said Simmons came and took something from her purse and brought it back the night of the shooting. She keeps a 9 mm gun in her purse, she said.

Simmons, whose last known address was in Minnesota Lake, is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony criminal sexual conduct conviction. He also has two prior convictions for illegal gun possession.