Man wanted on drive-by shooting warrant arrested after standoff with police at Woodbury hotel

A White Bear Lake man wanted on felony warrants for drive-by shooting and fleeing police was arrested Thursday night at a Woodbury hotel after claiming that he had a handgun and a child with him and was suicidal, police said.

Darnell Allen Davis, 29, eventually surrendered without further incident and was booked into the Washington County jail on the warrants and an additional charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. Davis did not have a weapon or a hostage, police said.

Police discovered his whereabouts around 9:30 p.m. after checking a license plate of an unoccupied vehicle at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 6003 Hudson Road. They confirmed he was a guest in the hotel.

Officers made contact with a woman in a room, who with was several children. Davis was in the bathroom, refused to come out and said he had a gun and child with him and was suicidal, according to police. Officers took the woman and children to safety and cleared out adjacent hotel rooms.

For the next half-hour, officers attempted to talk Davis out of the bathroom. Washington County SWAT members arrived on the scene and negotiators talked Davis into surrendering.

Davis was charged with drive-by shooting in Ramsey County in March 2021 after allegedly firing several shots at a man in a St. Paul alley in November 2020. The shots, which were fired from a stolen handgun, missed the man. Davis pleaded guilty to the charge, but did not show up at a sentencing hearing on Aug. 31 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

This past January, a Richfield police officer stopped an SUV for having an obstructed license plate and discovered Davis was the driver and that it was registered to a woman who had a domestic abuse no-contact order against him and that he was wanted on the Ramsey County warrant. The officer called for back-up squads, approached the vehicle and ordered Davis to put his hands out the window.

Davis then sped away at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 25 in Hennepin County charging him with fleeing police in a motor vehicle. The officer did not engage in a pursuit.

Davis was convicted of gross-misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud in July 2021 in Washington County and sentenced to 40 days in jail and probation, which ended in December.

