Man wanted for Duquesne shooting surrenders, sheriff says

A Duquesne man wanted for allegedly shooting another man in June is in custody after surrendering to law enforcement.

Bradley Middlebrook, 33, appeared at the Allegheny County Municipal Courts Building Wednesday to surrender, according to Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Middlebrook allegedly shot the man after an argument in the 2700 block of Duquesne Place on June 25. The man, who was shot in the face, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Middlebrook is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 Pittsburgh museums offering free admission every day in August Peters Township community rallies behind woman brutally attacked with hammer by ex-boyfriend 17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teen in Aliquippa VIDEO: Star Lake issues traffic alert ahead of 4 shows in 4 days DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts