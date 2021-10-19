Man wanted for failure to appear charged with stealing auto, fleeing

Oct. 18—Richard Tyler Hodgin was wanted for failure to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court when sheriff's deputies pursued him across the north central and western part of the county for miles in a reported stole vehicle.

The chase took place shortly before 5 p.m. Oct. 1 on Hwy. 70 N. and ended 16 minutes later when the fleeing car came to a stop on Mayland Rd. after deputies using expandable spikes disabled the vehicle's tires.

During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with a deputy's patrol car but continued fleeing. The patrol car was not seriously damaged.

Hodgin, 27, 2256 Bell Rd., is charged with theft of property (auto theft), reckless endangerment and evading arrest. He was also jailed without bond on the attachment.

Hodgin failed to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, petition, motion or writ, speeding, four counts of driving on a suspended license, two counts of no driver's license, two counts of failure to exercise due care, no proof of insurance, improper passing, registration violation and no helmet.

A forfeiture and attachment issued for failure to appear, and he was ordered held for ten days in jail and for bond hearing.

On Oct. 1, deputies received word that Hodgin was in the area of Bell Rd. driving a stolen 2007 Mini Cooper, according to Deputy Perrianna Evans' report. She spotted the vehicle in the area of Bell Rd. and Hwy. 70 N. and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver sped away, turning onto Bell Rd. and then onto Creston Rd. The driver reached speeds of 100 mph and passed vehicles on the shoulder and crossing a double yellow line.

The pursuit continued back across Hwy. 70 N. onto Pomona Rd. and Claysville Rd. The fleeing driver then traveled to Bud Tanner Rd. and back toward Hwy. 70 N.

As Deputy Dakota Rucker attempted to set up disabling spikes at the intersection of Hwy. 70 N. and Bud Tanner Rd., the fleeing driver spotted the officer, turned into the parking lot of Sunrise Dairy and continued in the direction he had just come after crashing into Evans' patrol car.

The chase then traveled to Mayland Rd. where Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward was waiting with another set of disabling spikes that flattened three tires. The pursuit ended at that point and Hodgins surrendered without further incident.

The owner of the Mini Cooper, estimated to be worth $5,000 before the chase, was notified the vehicle was recovered, and the vehicle was towed to the sheriff's office. Hodgin was booked at the Justice Center, where he was held without bond pending an appearance in court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com