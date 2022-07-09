Man wanted in fatal Bronx beatdown arrested, released and arrested again after fatal attack, cops say

A heavy-handed felon wanted for beating a Bronx man to death during a mugging near the victim’s home was arrested and released on a unrelated charge then arrested again for the fatal beat down, police said.

Nickoles Rodriguez, 24, and two other men jumped Pedro Rodriguez on W. 230th St. near Heath Ave., just a few steps from the victim’s Kingsbridge Heights home at 6:15 a.m. on June 25.

The three muggers knocked out three of the 51-year-old victim’s teeth and left the man unconscious, suffering from severe injuries to his face and head.

After taking his property, the three suspects jumped into a maroon Kia Optima with New Jersey plates that had been reported stolen a few weeks earlier and fled the scene.

Ten hours later, at 5:05 p.m., cops spotted Nickoles Rodriguez near Grand Concourse and E. 149th St.

Believing that he looked like a man wanted for a robbery at an area train station a month before, cops stopped the 5-foot-4 Rodriguez, finding a knife in his backpack. He was not tied to the mugging at the time, according to court documents.

Rodriguez was released from jail the next day after paying $1 bail handed down at his arraignment, court documents show.

Pedro Rodriguez, meanwhile, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he clung to life for a week before dying on July 2.

Cops grabbed Nickoles Rodriguez Friday after the stolen Kia Optima, linked to the earlier fatal beating, was spotted near a store where a stolen credit card had just been flagged.

Police believe that the deadly assault and robbery are tied to gang activity in the area. While the victim and his attacker share the same common last name it was not immediately clear if the two are related, cops said.

Cops charged him with murder and robbery. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court is pending Saturday.

The other suspects in the fatal beating are still at large.