Man wanted in fatal double shooting in Elmwood Place; considered 'armed and dangerous'

A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting that happened last week in Elmwood Place, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Nieman is wanted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault, the sheriff's office said. He's known to frequent the Elmwood Place area and neighborhoods in Cincinnati's west side.

Officials said Nieman is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are also searching for another man who is wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting.

Tomas Diego Andres, 37, was shot along with another man in the 6300 block of Vine Street on Dec. 2. Andres was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The name of the second victim has not been released. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. near a corner store.

Anyone with information regarding Nieman's whereabouts should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-851-6000.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Man wanted in fatal double shooting in Elmwood Place