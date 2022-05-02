Nashville police on Monday afternoon announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of a downtown courtyard in March.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Rodney Catchings, 19, was wanted for the slaying of Steven Godwin, 35. Catchings was taken into custody in St. Louis, by police there.

Godwin, a Nashville resident, was shot March 9 outside Citizen Plaza State Office Building.

Police said Catchings will be returned to Nashville from St. Louis in the near future.

Surveillance footage viewed by police shows Godwin left the nearby WeGo bus station around 6 p.m. the night he was killed with the man who shot him. Godwin walked to the plaza and was fatally shot during an altercation, Aaron said.

Godwin was spotted the next day morning from a tower overlooking Citizens Plaza, which is between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North on Deaderick Street.

The person came down to check on Godwin later and realized he was dead, then called police, police reported.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man wanted in fatal downtown Nashville plaza shooting arrested in St. Louis