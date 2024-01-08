Man wanted after fatal Nashville shooting, car wreck jailed

A man wanted in connection with a December homicide investigation in Nashville was taken into custody and jailed in the Downtown Detention Center.

Corey Frazier, 43, was booked in about 2 a.m. Monday on a charge of criminal homicide with bail set at $1 million.

Frazier is charged in connection with the Dec. 22 death of 43-year-old Richard Wilder.

Wilder's death first began as a traffic crash investigation in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike. The car Wilder was driving travelled at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing through a pole. The car stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Police realized Wilder had been shot and began a homicide investigation.

On Friday, Metro Nashville Police announced Frazier was wanted in connection with the case.

Investigators believe Wilder was shot during an argument with Frazier near the scene of the wreck.

