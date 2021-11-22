Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Erie caught in Baltimore in stolen vehicle Saturday

An Erie man wanted on conspiracy to commit homicide and other charges in the fatal shooting of a woman on Wednesday night was apprehended in Maryland over the weekend.

Darryl R. Gates, 39, was apprehended in Baltimore on Saturday and is in custody on Erie police charges, city police reported Monday morning.

Officers said Gates was caught in Baltimore in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Erie on Friday. Details on the vehicle theft were not immediately available Monday morning.

Erie police issued an arrest warrant for Gates on Thursday on charges including conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Rhonda Glover of Erie on Wednesday night.

A woman was fatally shot in the 600 block of East 13th Street in Erie at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said she was sitting in a car in this area, shown here on Thursday, when she was shot.

Investigators accuse Gates of firing several gunshots into a vehicle that Glover was sitting in outside of a residence in the 600 block of East 13th Street, killing her but not injuring the male driver of the vehicle. The shooting was reported on Wednesday at about 8 p.m.

Glover was pronounced dead at the scene. She died of a gunshot wound to the head, said Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, who ruled the death a homicide.

There have been six homicides in Erie so far this year.

Pair charged in fatal Erie shooting: Victim identified; Erie police charge pair in fatal East 13th Street shooting

Also charged in Wednesday's fatal shooting is 21-year-old Erie resident Aiyanna R. Atkinson, who faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Erie police accuse Atkinson of driving the vehicle Gates was in when the shooting occurred.

Atkinson remains in the Erie County Prison without bond following her arraignment late Thursday afternoon.

A third person was in the vehicle driven by Atkinson at the time of the shooting, according to Erie police, but that person had not been charged as of Monday morning. The shooting remains under investigation, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Friday.

The shooting reportedly followed an altercation that occurred at the East 19th street residence of Glover and the man who was driving the vehicle earlier in the day on Wednesday, according to investigators. The man told police that two men came to the residence and accused him of breaking into Atkinson's residence and stealing a computer. He said he denied the allegations and the two men left, according to information in the criminal complaints filed against Atkinson and Gates.

Story continues

The man said he and Glover then left the residence, and as they drove they noticed they were being followed by a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle that he determined to be a vehicle owned by Atkinson, investigators wrote in the complaints. The man said after he stopped the vehicle he was driving in the 600 block of East 13th Street, the vehicle following them slowly drove past and stopped, and he identified the driver as Atkinson, according to the complaints.

The man said a male later identified as Gates got out of the other vehicle and opened fire on his vehicle, investigators wrote.

Anyone with information that could assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie homicides: Fatal shooting suspect nabbed in Baltimore Saturday