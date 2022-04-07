Man wanted for fatal stabbing in gambling den in Manhattan’s Chinatown

New York City police have identified a suspect in a homicide case at a gambling den in Manhattan’s Chinatown on Monday.



Shen Bin Weng, 55, is accused of fatally stabbing Qi Rui Weng, 58, after an apparent argument at 125 Division Street near Orchard Street at around 4:30 p.m. The two men are unrelated, police said.



According to the police, Shen used a large kitchen knife to stab Qi multiple times. A surveillance video just before the attack showed him passing through San Jiang Trading, a kitchen supply store at 136 E. Broadway, with a large knife in hand.



Police said the gambling den can be accessed from the back of the store. While inside, Shen allegedly asked employees where he could find a knife and grabbed two from a display case.





Qi was found in a restroom with a large knife still plunged into his torso, while a smaller knife was discovered next to him. Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved.



Following the attack, another surveillance video showed Shen walking south on Pike Street. This time, his hands appeared to have a distinct reddish hue.



Police are reportedly investigating the case as a homicide. Shen remains at large as of this writing.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or submit a tip to their website. Police have announced a $3,500 reward.

