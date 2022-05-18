Man wanted for fatal stabbing of Mattapan woman captured in Florida

Boston Police confirmed that the man wanted for murdering a 40-year-old woman in Mattapan last week is now in custody in Florida.

Terkeshia Boykins was attacked around 9:40 p.m. May 10 on Rosewood Street, police said. Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after Boykins was murdered, police identified 39-year-old Christopher Howard as the suspect responsible for the fatal stabbing. Dorchester Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

It is unclear what Howard’s relationship to the victim is, although Boston Police said in their initial report that this incident was considered “domestic.”

Howard was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department Tuesday, according to Boston police.

No further information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

