Man wanted for fatal stabbing of woman in Boston area arrested in Jacksonville

A man accused of killing a 40-year-old woman in the Boston area last week was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Terkeshia Boykins was attacked around 9:40 p.m. May 10 on Rosewood Street in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, the Boston Police Department said. Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after Boykins was murdered, police identified 39-year-old Christopher Howard as the suspect responsible for the fatal stabbing. According to our sister station Boston 25, Dorchester Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

It is unclear what Howard’s relationship to the victim is, although Boston Police said in their initial report that this incident was considered “domestic.”

Howard was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax has requested Howard’s arrest report to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

