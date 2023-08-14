Man wanted in his father's death in Ohio is arrested by Maryland police following a chase

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Maryland police caught, following a brief car chase, a motorist accused in the stabbing death of his father in Ohio several hours before, authorities said.

Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes, 25, was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Frederick County, according to a Maryland State Police news release. Police located him traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in Washington County after the Fulton County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office alerted troopers that the driver of a Honda sedan had outstanding arrest warrants.

Police in Wauseon, Ohio, said they were called to a home Saturday morning where they found Edwin Aguilera, 64, dead from several stab wounds. A woman also was injured and taken to a hospital in Toledo, Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said. An arrest warrant charging Aguilera's son with murder and felonious assault was issued, the chief said in a separate news release.

What happened in Washington County, MD?

State police from the Hagerstown barrack found the black Honda Accord on I-70 and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to a state police news release. Cespedes struck a marked police cruiser from the Hagerstown barrack on the driver's side and continued to flee.

A pursuit continued for another 3 miles before heavy traffic brought the suspect's car to a stop, leading to the arrest, Maryland police said.

Cpl. N. Farioli with the Hagerstown barrack said Monday morning that state police were contacted by Ohio law enforcement, who were pinging Cespedes' cellphone. The vehicle was tracked to I-70 eastbound and a local trooper spotted Cespedes' sedan near the 35 mile marker, between U.S. 40 and Md. 66, Farioli said.

Troopers didn't "light up" emergency lights until Frederick County, to ensure they had enough manpower to safely arrest Cespedes.

"It was a felony murder warrant, so we're just not going to have one trooper stop it," Farioli said.

Was there damage to the police cruiser?

The "very brief chase" was in Frederick County before Cespedes stopped near the 51 mile marker, in the area of New Design Road and Md. 355, Farioli said.

Cespedes was cooperative at that point, he said.

There were no injuries to Cespedes or state police, the release states.

The state police cruiser, a sport utility vehicle from the Hagerstown barrack, was scuffed during the incident, Farioli said.

"They bumped. It wasn't anything crazy," Farioli said. The trooper is OK. The cruiser has minor damage to the rear passenger corner and driver's side.

Maryland police said Cespedes also was charged with first- and second-degree assault and traffic violations related to the pursuit. The state police communications office said in a email that Cespedes remained Sunday in the Frederick County detention center and didn't have attorney contact information for him.

Chittenden said that security at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore also assisted with the case, but he didn't provide details.

Herald-Mail reporter Julie E. Greene and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Sedan driven by murder suspect hits state police cop car during chase