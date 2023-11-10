Man wanted by FBI for Jan. 6 turns himself in after search

A man wanted by the FBI in connection to the Jan. 6 riot turned himself in to authorities Friday after a manhunt.

Gregory Yetman, 47, was wanted by the FBI “for his alleged involvement in the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” according to a wanted poster. A warrant was issued for him Monday by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and he was charged with counts including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Amy Thoreson, a public affairs specialist for the FBI field office in Newark, N.J., said in a statement Wednesday that a search for Yetman was underway in Helmetta, N.J., involving FBI Newark SWAT, the Jamesburg Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office.

“Yetman turned himself into Monroe Township Police this morning, without incident,” Thoreson said in a Friday morning update. “We want to thank the public for all the tips and calls we received.”

Thoreson later said Yetman was in FBI custody and “will be presented in court Monday.”

