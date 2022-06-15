Man wanted on federal warrants apprehended in Bladen County

Jun. 14—ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County man wanted on federal warrants was apprehended by deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit on Thursday, June 9, with assistance from the Cumberland County Organized Crime Unit.

According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies were assisting U.S. Federal Parole Agents in locating Keith Tarvarus Lesane, who was located and apprehended by Bladen County Sheriff's Office Community Impact Team deputies on N.C. 87 near the Cumberland County border.

"Lesane was apprehended without incident and processed at the Bladen County Detention Center with no bond," McVicker stated in a press release. "It is always a pleasure to work together to make things happen smoothly."