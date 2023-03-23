Man wanted on felony child endangerment charges in Greensburg; considered armed and dangerous

Greensburg police are searching for a man with an active felony warrant who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, Patrick Anthony Brundidge is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Brundidge left his 3-year-old daughter home alone, where she had access to controlled substances and loaded firearms.

During a search of the home, police confiscated three weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Brundidge is aware police are searching for him and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 724-834-3800.

