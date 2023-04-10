Man wanted on felony home invasion, assault charges shot by Hall County officers

A Gainesville man wanted for multiple felonies including a home invasion was shot by a Hall County deputy Monday afternoon.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies as well as officers from the Gainesville police department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation went to serve a warrant at a home on Brand Drive around 2:15 p.m.

Jason William Grindle, 34, was wanted on multiple felonies including aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery and exploitation of an elder person out of Stephens County, Georiga.

Deputies said that as officers approached Grindle in the backyard of the home, he waved a handgun. Deputies fired at Grindle.

Grindle was shot multiple times but was talking and alert when the ambulance arrived. No officers were injured. Grindle is still being treated at the hospital.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

