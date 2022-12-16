Man wanted by Fentress County flees CPD

Dec. 15—A man tied to a domestic situation who authorities said fled into Cumberland County to avoid arrest now faces additional charges here after an early evening pursuit in the city.

The incident occurred Dec. 3 around 6:20 p.m. in Christmas shopping traffic on streets in the northern part of the city, according to K9 Sgt. Chrystal Massey's report.

Joshua Curt Roberts, 26, Will Dr., is charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and was cited for failure to maintain lane of traffic, running a red light, failure to exercise due care (two counts) and speeding.

A hold was placed on him relating to the charges filed in Fentress County.

Law enforcement in Cumberland County were notified that a 1998 Ford Mustang was suspected of fleeing from the scene of a domestic assault in Fentress County on Hwy. 127 N.

Fentress County authorities were reportedly in the process of obtaining warrants for a suspect when the look-out broadcast was issued, according to the report.

Massey wrote shortly after she spotted the Mustang as it entered the city traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver made no effort to heed the blue lights and siren.

A pursuit resulted with city and county officers converging on the area to assist in stopping the motorist. The driver reportedly passed vehicles in both lanes of traffic and ran a red light at Interstate Dr.

The driver lost control of the Mustang when attempting a turn and ended up in the Walmart parking lot where it was blocked in and the pursuit ended.

The report states that the driver did not cooperate with arresting officers and yelled obscenities.

Roberts will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date to answer the charges filed here.

