Man wanted for firing multiple shots at an FBI agent in Georgia

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Brown is wanted for allegedly firing multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28, 2022.

On Aug. 1, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, Macon, Georgia, after the suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Read: Brittney Griner trial: Prosecutors ask for 9 1/2 year prison sentence

Brown is described by the FBI as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American embassy or consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Do not approach the suspect. Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories