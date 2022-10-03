Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say

The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured.

Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington.

One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are looking for Jordon “Jo Jo” Grant of Feezor Street in Covington for questioning, police said.

According to CPD, Grant fled the scene on foot. Detectives have not confirmed what car he left the area driving.

Police said the shooting was over an argument about money.

We want to prevent any other violence as a result of the shooting.” said Chief Donna Turner.

“Anyone having information on Grant’s location, please call E911 Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300.

“We are actively seeking Grant or anyone he may be in the company with related to the shooting. I urge Mr Grant to do what is right and turn himself into Detectives. My prayers are with the victim and his family,” said Turner.

