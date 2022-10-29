Man wanted by Fort Collins police arrested in Longmont after barricading himself in residence

Oct. 28—A man wanted by Fort Collins police was arrested in Longmont after a standoff that prompted a shelter-in-place order for some residents.

Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson said a reverse notification was sent out for households in the Pinon Court area due to the police operation.

Fort Collins police spokesperson Kate Kimble said a 52-year-old man with an outstanding warrant for harassment, stalking and domestic violence was located in Longmont.

The man barricaded himself in the residence when confronted by police, but Kimble said Fort Collins and Longmont police were able to take the man into custody after about four hours.

There were no injuries.

"(Fort Collins Police Services) appreciates the assistance of Longmont Police Department in safely arresting this suspect," Kimble said.