Man wanted in Fort Lauderdale bus terminal shooting arrested in Massachusetts, police say

A man wanted for fatally shooting a man and injuring two other people at a Fort Lauderdale bus terminal more than a year ago has been arrested in Massachusetts, police said Monday.

Kimani Brown, of Hollywood, was located Saturday by Massachusetts State Police. The 23-year-old is now being charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon related to this incident.

A young woman who was seen with Brown, identified as 17-year-old Shaniyah Kressin of Fort Lauderdale, was also located by Massachusetts State Police troopers Saturday. Fort Lauderdale police said she hasn’t yet been charged.

On Oct. 20, 2020, Davonta Gaines, 28, was killed and two bystanders were injured at the Broward Central Bus Terminal, at 101 NW First Ave.

Police said a woman spoke to Gaines across the street from the bus terminal before crossing the street and speaking to a man believed to be the shooter.

Authorities added that it was Brown who then shot Gaines when he walked into the terminal.

Surveillance video released after the shooting showed both the shooter and the woman running toward Riverwalk along the New River waterway in Fort Lauderdale before getting in a car and leaving.

Gaines died from his injuries the night of the shooting. The two bystanders, who were not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear Monday what led detectives to Brown or how they found him in Massachusetts.