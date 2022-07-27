Man wanted for Freeport homicide arrested in South Carolina

Freeport police logo

FREEPORT — A Freeport man being sought for a June 19 homicide is in custody, police said.

Jamar D. Mayfield, 35, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Mayfield was wanted for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Daquaveon Jackson near North Greenfield Drive and West Stephenson Street.

Mayfield is charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Arrangements are being made for Mayfield's extradition to Stephenson County.

