Man wanted in Green Bay shooting death arrested after traffic stop in central Texas

INGRAM, TEXAS - A suspect in an April homicide on Green Bay's west side has been arrested by police in central Texas, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

Gustavo Cantu, 39, and Naomi Rose Cadotte, 33, both of Green Bay, were found during a traffic stop in Texas and later arrested at a home in Ingram, a town 70 minutes northwest of San Antonio.

The arrest took place Saturday after the sheriff's office learned that the suspects in the April homicide were hiding out in Ingram. Cadotte and Cantu were booked into the Kerr County Jail.

Cantu has been charged as a suspect in the April shooting of Randall Denny, 34, of Hobart. After responding to reports of gunshots, police found Denny at 5:04 a.m. April 30 lying in the road at Western and Perkins avenues.

Denny was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner determined that the cause of his death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses reported multiple people fleeing the scene immediately after gunshots were heard. On June 23, police filed complaints and authorized arrest warrants for three suspects.

Another suspect in the shooting , Alejandro Cantu, 31, is still at large. Both he and Gustavo Cantu have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in Brown County Circuit Court. A third suspect, Jacob Ventura of Green Bay, is already in custody and is facing the same charges.

Cadotte faces charges in Brown County of bail jumping and several felony charges related to drug possession.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-221174. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com or using the "P3 Tips" app available on Android and iPhone devices.

