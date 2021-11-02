Man wanted in Greene County may be in Springfield, deputies say

Nov. 2—A 26-year-old man wanted by the Greene County Sheriff's Office may be in Springfield.

DeQuante Ravon Smith has a warrant for his arrest for abduction and felony domestic violence following an incident that happened Sunday in Greene County, according to a release.

Smith stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has dark hair and hazel eyes. He has ties to Springfield and may be staying at an unknown residence in the Leffel Lane area, deputies said.

Smith also has a warrant through the Adult Parole Authority of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

He was released in May after serving nearly four months in prison for disrupting public service and is on three years of supervised parole for the case out of Greene County, ODRC records show.

Anyone who knows Smith's whereabouts or has information that could lead to his apprehension is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 937-376-5111 or 937-376-5034.

