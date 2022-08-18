Man wanted in Hagerstown hotel shooting arrested in West Virginia

A Berkeley County, W.Va., man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday at a hotel on Dual Highway in Hagerstown has been arrested, a city police spokesperson said.

Dylan Chase Dunham, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was picked up by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, according to Hagerstown Police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu.

Fetchu was unable to provide details on the arrest or when Dunham might be extradited back to Washington County, but online records for the Eastern Regional Jail in Berkeley County shows Dunham was jailed Tuesday morning. He is being held without bond.

Dunham faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault for the shooting reported around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Plaza Inn and Suites at 931 Dual Highway.

Police found the victim, a 50-year-old man from Falling Waters, W.Va., in one of the hotel rooms with a gunshot wound to the face.

“Although the bullet went through the left cheek and exited by the right ear, the wound is not considered life threatening,” Fetchu previously said. The victim and suspect “were known to each other,” she said.

