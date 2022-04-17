Man wanted after home burglary in Cordova, police say

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a burglar suspect.

Police responded to a residential burglary call in the 1300 block of Volleybal Lane.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video knocking at the door, entering, and later leaving with a laundry basket full of unknown items, according to police,

Police said they saw an open window at the house.

The victim reported several gaming systems missing from the home.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

