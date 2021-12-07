Man wanted for homicide in Pierce County arrested in southwestern Oregon

Oregon State Police arrested a man Monday afternoon in southwestern Oregon who had an active warrant for his arrest from Pierce County for homicide.

It’s unclear what homicide case the man is wanted in connection to. Tacoma police said the warrant for the man’s arrest came from Lakewood Police Department. A representative from Lakewood police was not immediately available to comment.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects who have not been formally charged.

At about 12 p.m., Oregon State Police received information from the FBI that the man was traveling south on Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek in Josephine County. The man was driving a 1999 GMC Suburban with California plates, according to a news release.

Troopers located a vehicle matching that description at the southbound Manzanita Rest Area about 13 miles south of Wolf Creek. Troopers and deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office tried to contact the vehicle, but when they approached, the man fled south on the interstate at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

Spike strips were deployed to disable the man’s vehicle, but he saw the strips and swerved aggressively to avoid them. The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete center divider.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. Following an evaluation, the man was interviewed by FBI agents and taken to Josephine County Jail on his outstanding warrant.

According to the release, the Josephine County district attorney will consider local charges.