Man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder charge arrested in North Carolina

A man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and kidnapping charges was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service — the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte, N.C. and Asheville, N.C. — announced the arrest of Ronald Lee Ward Jr. in a news release after working with the CRFTF in Myrtle Beach.

The charges originated in Horry County on Dec. 24, 2021, when Ward is accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder a woman. Afterward, authorities believed he fled to Forest City, N.C., where he was found locked inside a room at a resident on Emory Avenue, police announced.

Ward was arrested and taken to Rutherford County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Horry County.

The Asheville Division of the CRFTF consists of law enforcement officers from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The Charlotte Division of the CRFTF consists of law enforcement officers from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mooresville Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Gaston County Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Statesville Police Department and N.C. Department of Public Safety.