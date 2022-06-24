Man wanted in Huntington stabbing arrested in northern Madison County

Jun. 24—ANDERSON — Local law enforcement officers have apprehended a man wanted by Huntington police in connection with a homicide.

James Lee Bonewits Jr., 27, was wanted by police following a Thursday incident that left two people dead and two others suffering from stab wounds.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Bonewits' vehicle was initially reported as abandoned on Ind. 9 near County Road 1550 North. A resident reported seeing the suspect walk away.

Mellinger said a search of the area started at 7 a.m. Friday that involved several police agencies, including the Indiana State Police and Huntington police.

He said Bonewits was apprehended at 10:10 a.m. after dispatch received two 911 calls that the suspect was on a property at County Road 200 West and 1600 North.

Mellinger said Bonewits was arrested by Madison County deputies and officers with the Elwood and Summitville police departments.

He said there was an extensive house-to-house search of about 75 residences conducted in the northern part of the county.

Mellinger said Bonewits was not armed at the time of his arrest.

"There is only speculation at this point on any connection to Madison County," he said. "There were reports that his vehicle was seen in the area in the past."

The stabbing happened just after 7:20 p.m. Thursday, when Huntington Police officers were called to the 600 block of Whitelock Street on the east side of the city, according to WTHR.

Officers located four stabbing victims and started first aid before Huntington Fire Department and Parkview medics arrived.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to nearby hospitals with life-threatening wounds.

Officers said Bonewits left prior to their arrival.

