Man wanted in Hydetown shooting caught in Titusville

Nov. 30—TITUSVILLE — Amid a "heavy police presence" in Titusville on Monday, authorities apprehended the 29-year-old man wanted in the Nov. 19 shooting of another man outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, according to Titusville Police Department.

Matthew J. Divido of Tionesta was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on a felony charge of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor charges.

Divido was arrested in the 100 block of East Central Avenue, according to a statement posted to the police department's Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The arrest occurred as investigators, having established a stationary patrol in the area, spotted Divido walking, according to a Pennsylvania State Police press release. Divido was taken into custody without incident.

City police collaborated with state troopers and agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General in making the apprehension.

Divido is accused by authorities of shooting a 26-year-old man in the upper right thigh with a 20-gauge shotgun after a brief argument in the parking lot of Hydetown VFD, 12666 Main St.

Divido arrived at the fire department parking lot at about 2:10 a.m. Nov. 19 in a white 2009 Ford Escape that a witness told state police was traveling with its lights off.

The shooting victim told police he was meeting someone at the parking lot and was surprised to see Divido exit the vehicle from the passenger seat, armed with the shotgun. An argument ensued as Divido aimed the gun at him, the shooting victim told police. Divido then allegedly shot the man once at close range

Divido then fled in the same vehicle, heading west on Route 408, police reported. The vehicle was later located and seized by police prior to their arrest of Divido.

The shooting victim, who was an acquaintance of Divido's, was taken by private vehicle to Titusville Area Hospital and then to UPMC Hamot in Erie, according to police. He was released after being treated and was then transported to Crawford County jail due to outstanding warrants for his arrest. The man's name was not released by police.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Divido faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Dec. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

Divido remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

