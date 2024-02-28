Man wanted after ‘intentionally’ killing brother in hit-and-run, St. Pete police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is searching for a man who is accused of murdering his brother in a hit-and-run.

Officers said they believe 34-year-old Tyree Gland intentionally struck his brother, 35-year-old Tawian Gland, with a car two times, killing him.

The incident happened on Monday on 7th Street South near 12 Street South.

“When our officers got there, it was apparent that he’d been hit by a car,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department. “Their investigation led them to understand he was intentionally struck by the vehicle. This was not an accidental crash. This was something intentional.”

Anyone with information about Tyree Gland’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780

Family members told News Channel 8 that they are grieving two deaths as police said Taiwan Gland’s son, Taiwan Gland Jr., was killed Friday in an apartment complex not far from where his father was killed.

Both men have been arrested by police for various crimes before, including car theft, battery and drug possession.

Police have not said if the killings are connected in any way.

