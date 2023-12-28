Man wanted in Jefferson Twp. shooting arrested in New Lebanon

Dec. 28—A suspect in Jefferson Twp. shooting was arrested in New Lebanon Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies and New Lebanon police took Jackie Johnson, 61, of Englewood, into custody in the 200 block of Mills Place without incident, according to the the sheriff's office.

Johnson was previously charged with one count of felonious assault for a shooting in Jefferson Twp. on Oct. 16.

Around 1 a.m., deputies responded on a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Calumet Lane. When they arrived, they found a man said who had been shot in the arm, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division records.

"(The man) advised there was an argument between him and Jackie Johnson," an affidavit read. "...During the argument, Johnson pulled out a firearm and shot (the man), grazing his right arm."

Johnson reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

A warrant was issued for him on Oct. 17.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the felonious assault charge during a hearing Thursday, according to court records. His bond was set at $25,000.