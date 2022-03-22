Man wanted for kidnapping, assault and felony harassment is in custody, Lacey police say

Kevin J. Stark, a 51-year-old man who had been wanted by law enforcement for a whole host of crimes, was arrested over the weekend, according to Lacey police.

Lacey police announced last week that they were attempting to locate Stark and asked the public to help. Stark was wanted for kidnapping, assault, felony harassment and for failing to register as a sex offender.

Acting on a tip, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the man on Saturday in the 11000 block of Winlock Court Southeast. He was later turned over to Lacey police about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to jail information.

The Thurston County Jail roster shows Stark was booked on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, first-degree kidnapping, felony harassment/threat to kill and second-degree assault with sexual motivation.