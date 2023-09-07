Man wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder arrested

Sep. 7—A Hudson man who was wanted for kidnapping and shooting at Caldwell County deputies Sunday was arrested Tuesday in Lenoir.

Teddie Lee Robbins, 40, of Hudson, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder and fleeing to elude arrest, deputies said.

He was booked in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1.1 million secured bond.

On Sunday, at 6:28 p.m., deputies attempted to pull over a gold 2006 PT Cruiser on Sawmills School Road. Deputies were able to identify the driver as Robbins, who was wanted for second-degree kidnapping. Warrants for his arrest were issued earlier in the day Sunday and related to "a domestic-related kidnapping" case that occurred on Sept. 3, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies were unable to stop Robbins who took off and sent deputies on a vehicle chase from Sawmills Road to Hickory Boulevard. During the chase, Robbins fired a handgun into the lead pursuit vehicle and the deputy shot back.

Robbins pulled into a business at 2928 Hickory Boulevard, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind the business.

No one was injured during the shooting, according to the news release.

Deputies continued to search for Robbins and arrested him, without incident, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Melrose St. in Lenoir. A handgun was recovered during the arrest.

Robbins made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.