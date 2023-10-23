Man wanted for kidnapping, beating and robbing 16-year-old girl, police say

Hampton Police is asking for you help to locate a man wanted for kidnapping.

Police said William Kyle Latham is wanted after they received reports of a kidnapping in Bedrock Community on Oct. 17.

According to police, Latham, also known as Ky, kidnapped a 16-year-old, took her to DeKalb County, and beat and robbed her.

Hampton Police have warrants out for his arrest.

Police said if you see him, call 911.

