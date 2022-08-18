Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say

Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint.

A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper.

Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m. in the area Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street in South Memphis.

A 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were taken at gunpoint from their mother in that area, police said.

Police also said that both children were found safe and uninjured by 2:30 p.m.

The boy was found walking, Memphis Police said.

The kidnapper knew the woman and children and police said the incident was domestic in nature.

However, police are still searching for the man responsible.

