Man wanted for kidnapping in connection with July vehicle pursuit, Merced police say

Authorities are looking for a Merced man wanted for kidnapping and other charges in connection with a high-speed car chase in July.

According to the Merced Police Department, at about 11:34 a.m. on July 28, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the area of West 8th and T streets in Merced. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez-Ramirez, allegedly refused to pull over and proceeded to lead officers on a high-speed pursuit which reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police said the man later abandoned the vehicle, and it was determined that there was a passenger Fernando-Ramirez refused to let go during the pursuit. Fernando-Ramirez is said to have gone on the run, and the vehicle was eventually recovered by the California Highway Patrol.

Fernandez-Ramirez is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, evading, possession of stolen property and auto theft, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det, Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.