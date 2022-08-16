Man wanted in Kirkland ‘violent domestic assault’ arrested in California
A suspect was arrested in California in connection with what police said was a violent domestic assault on a Kirkland resident in July.
Kirkland police said the victim was attacked with a vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store in a nearby jurisdiction.
After the attack, the suspect repeatedly called the victim, threatening to kill them and their children.
The Kirkland Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit provided temporary housing, advocacy services and frequent patrols of the victim’s home during the search for the suspect.
A detective from the KPD Domestic Violence Unit learned that the suspect had fled to Bakersfield, California. The suspect was arrested on a felony warrant out of King County on Saturday by detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
