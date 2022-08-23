Man wanted for knife and brick attack in DC on group of Asians he told to 'Go back to your country'

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., is looking for a man accused of attacking three Asians with racial slurs, a knife and a brick in an unhinged early morning chase on Aug. 18.

The trio of Northern Virginia residents was walking westbound in the 1400 block of K Street NW when the man asked to speak with one of them, authorities said.

When the victim in question ignored the man, he allegedly became upset, yelled racial slurs and said, “Go back to your country,” NBC4 Washington reported.

The group continued walking to the 900 block of 15th Street NW at around 1:45 a.m., but the man ran after them with a large knife and threatened to stab one of them in the mouth, according to the police.

The victims got into their car and drove away, but the man allegedly caught up with them at a red light and threw a large brick through the driver’s window.

Two of the victims reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at the scene. The alleged incident occurred just two blocks away from the White House.

Metropolitan police have recently released a surveillance image of the suspect.

The recent attack adds to the growing number of violent incidents against Asians across the country. Police reportedly described the victims to be of various Asian backgrounds.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim advocacy organization in the country, released a statement denouncing the incident.

“We condemn this apparently bias-motivated attack and urge law enforcement to be swift and thorough in their investigation, and to bring appropriate hate crime charges once the alleged perpetrator is apprehended,” CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison said. “The rising tide of anti-Asian hate must be repudiated by all communities and leaders nationwide.”

The suspect remained at large as of Monday. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the authorities at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Featured Image via Metropolitan Police Department, DC News Now