Man wanted in McDowell County rape case

May 27—WELCH — A Pineville resident is being sought by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office in connection with a 2021 rape case.

Mark Everett Thomas, 46, is wanted in connection with a rape which occurred in McDowell County on July 17, 2021.

Thomas is facing charges including first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual assault. The public has been advised to use caution if he is located.

Thomas is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office can be contacted at 304-436-8523. McDowell County 911 can be reached to 304-436-4106.

Sheriff James Muncy said the public can also contact their local law enforcement agency if Thomas is seen.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com