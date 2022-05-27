Man wanted in McDowell County rape case
May 27—WELCH — A Pineville resident is being sought by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office in connection with a 2021 rape case.
Mark Everett Thomas, 46, is wanted in connection with a rape which occurred in McDowell County on July 17, 2021.
Thomas is facing charges including first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual assault. The public has been advised to use caution if he is located.
Thomas is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office can be contacted at 304-436-8523. McDowell County 911 can be reached to 304-436-4106.
Sheriff James Muncy said the public can also contact their local law enforcement agency if Thomas is seen.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com