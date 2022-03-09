Man wanted in Merced teen’s killing arrested while trying to re-enter U.S. from Mexico

A 22-year old Turlock man, who was wanted as a suspect the homicide of a 14-year-old boy last year in Merced, was arrested recently trying to unlawfully trying to enter the United States from Mexico.

Carlos Maldonado-Pizzaro was a suspect in the shooting death of Christian Alonso-Andrade. Investigators determined Alonso-Andrade was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of P Street on March 8 last year.

Maldonado-Pizzaro fled to Mexico, according to investigators.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Maldonado-Pizzaro was arrested by Border Patrol Agents after he tried to illegally enter the United States from Mexico, according to a Merced police news release.

On Tuesday, Maldonado-Pizzaro was taken to Merced County Jail and booked on charges of murder, gang enhancements and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Jeremy Salyers at 209-388-7771 or by email at salyersj@cityofmerced.org.

The case is still under investigation as other suspects have yet to be identified, according to police.