Man wanted on Michigan murder case arrested at Arlington Heights Greyhound station

U.S. Marshals confirm they arrested a man accused in a Michigan murder case at the Greyhound station in Arlington Heights on Monday morning.

Kevin Spence was wanted out of Flint, Michigan, marshals said.

The initial warrant for his arrest spelled out a list of charges including torture, unlawful imprisonment and weapons charges.

Investigators upped those charges after the victim died.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for his arrest and Spence has been described as armed and dangerous.

Investigators haven’t said what led them to the bus station or why they think Spence was in Cincinnati.

Spence is in the Hamilton County Jail but he’s expected to be extradited to Michigan.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: US Marshals arrest man accused in Michigan murder at Greyhound station