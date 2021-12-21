Man wanted in Middletown shooting turns himself into police

Dec. 20—Middletown police issued a wanted notice via social media last week for a suspect in a shooting at a residence on Dec. 12. That suspect turned himself in Sunday.

On Dec. 15, the department posted that 46-year-old James A. Lyle is wanted for felonious assault.

"He may be armed, please use caution," the post said.

Lyle's attorney say the shooting was accidental.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said Lyle was at a gathering on 19th Avenue when some issue broke out and he allegedly fired a gun. One shot grazed the head of another man who is recovering.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett said, "This was an accidental shooting. He did not attempt to harm anybody in any way."