Man wanted in Middletown shooting turns himself into police

Dec. 21—Middletown police issued a wanted notice via social media last week for a suspect in a shooting at a residence on Dec 11. That suspect turned himself in Sunday.

On Dec. 15, the department posted that 46-year-old James A. Lyle is wanted for felonious assault.

"He may be armed, please use caution," the post said.

Lyle was arraigned Monday afternoon in Middletown Municipal Court, where bond was set at $25,000.

Lyle's attorney says the shooting was accidental.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said Lyle was at a gathering on 19th Avenue when some issue broke out and he allegedly fired a gun. One shot grazed the head of another man who is recovering.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett said, "This was an accidental shooting. He did not attempt to harm anybody in any way."

Officers were called to the area of Lafayette Avenue and Verity Parkway about 11:11 p.m. on a report of an accident. Steve Corbin was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the top of the head, according to the complaint filed by Det. Becki French.

Corbin said he was shot by "Jim Bob" in the dinning room of a residence on 19th Avenue. Investigation pointed to Lyle as the suspect.

According to police, Lyle called dispatchers numerous times wanting to know if there was a warrant out for his arrest. Lyle told dispatchers "the other guy pulled a gun on him, so he pulled his gun out and accidently shot him," according to court records.