Man wanted for Mississippi casino shooting arrested in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a shooting that left four people injured at a Mississippi casino was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Gold Strike Casino in Robinsonville, Mississippi, in January 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: Four shot outside Tunica casino

Imani Holly, 19, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force at an apartment complex in Knoxville, Tennessee, after they received a lead from the task force in Oxford, Mississippi, Tuesday morning.

Holly is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Holly was also charged in 2021 in relation to a series of armed business robberies in Tate County, Mississippi. He was arrested on those charges in Memphis in July 2022.

Holly made bond following the arrest, but a bench warrant was issued in Tate County after he did not appear in court.

“Holly is a very violent individual who has already racked up a significant criminal history at a young age. Holly has been on the run since the Tunica shootings occurred and warrants were issued for his arrest in February. To our knowledge, he had only been in Knoxville for a few hours,” said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

