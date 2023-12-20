Man wanted in Morgantown for attempted murder arrested in Fairmont

Dec. 20—FAIRMONT — The Marion County Sheriff's Office assisted federal authorities Wednesday in arresting a man who is wanted in an attempted murder case in Morgantown.

Sheriff's deputies and US Marshals arrested 38-year-old Tre Tramal Waddy, 38, of Kingwood, at a residence on Harlee Street in Fairmont around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force had been searching for Waddy since June 10 when he and another man were alleged to have shot at an individual outside of a nightclub on Earl L. Core Road in Morgantown. During the shooting, no one was injured.

On Nov. 9, law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest. The Mon Metro Drug Task Force requested assistance locating Waddy shortly after the warrant was issued. After the task force requested assistance, Deputy US Marshals immediately began searching for Waddy.

During attempts to locate Waddy, investigators received information that led them to believe Waddy was staying at the residence on Harlee Street in Fairmont. Prior to the arrest, deputies conducted surveillance of the home and positively identified Waddy at the home.

At the scene, officers surrounded the residence and ordered Waddy to surrender from the home over a loudspeaker. Waddy initially attempted to flee out of the rear of the residence but was met by officers who had formed a perimeter around the structure, so he retreated into the residence.

Moments later, Waddy surrendered, exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Waddy will appear before a Marion County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges. If detained, he will be booked into the North Central Regional Jail.